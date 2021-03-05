Meals and wheels

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

While working up an appetite has been recommended by tales of adventure and fitness gurus alike, the 30 cyclists who took part in the 15km ride in the first of its kind #RideToEat Cyclothon (organised by Dineout Passports in association with Team Delhi Cyclist), certainly earned their calories. They started from Green Park covering all of Lutyens’ Delhi, followed by a healthy breakfast at Elan- The Lodhi. “Our emerging premium events vertical, Dineout Passport Experiences, is one of our key differentiators in the country’s F&B space.

These highly curated and socially distanced events held in partnership with our partner restaurants have gone a long way in promoting their offerings among relevant social circles,” shared Nikhil Bakshi, Co-founder and Marketing Head, Dineout, adding, “Our most recent event, the Cyclothon, has helped us promote the benefits of an active lifestyle while appreciating the finer things in life.

We are looking forward to hosting many more premium events for our patrons across India.” The cyclothon, which took place on Saturday, February 27, saw participation by a medley of folks, including Dineout Passport members, health and fitness influencers, cyclists from the team Delhi cyclists, the winner of a social media contest, DineOut founders, and more.

“The #RideToEat Cyclothon is truly a unique initiative by Dineout Passport along with the Delhi Cyclist Group,” said Rajesh Namby, General Manager at The Lodhi, adding, “It was a pleasure to have hosted the city’s passionate cyclists and fitness enthusiasts. Healthy breakfast, cerebral conversations and hearty laughter filled the Elan outdoors.”

Dineout Passport Experiences, targeted towards members of the exclusive dining app, organises an array of exclusive events across a wide range of formats including Chef ’s Tables, Masterclasses, Mixology, Cyclothons, and so much more. The objective of these events is to promote health and fitness among Dineout Passport members. Upcoming Dineout Passport Experiences in March will focus on Femtastic, a campaign engineered to celebrate International Women’s Day.