NDMC best municipal body, Delhi ranks 13th in big cities

As a result, NDMC has achieved number 1 rank in the whole nation, improving on its 65th rank in 2019,” he said.

Published: 05th March 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been ranked as number one in the Centre’s ‘Municipal Performance Index 2020’ in the ‘less than a million population’ category. However, in the Ease of Living Index (EoLI), Delhi figured at the 13th spot among the 49 cities ranked on livability index in the ‘million-plus population’ category.

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities. The NDMC, which covers the high-security Lutyens’ zone of the national capital, got an overall score of 52.92 in the in the index declared by the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs. The MPI is scored on basis of 5 sets of verticals Services, Finance, Planning, Technology and Governance.

Tirupati and Gandhingar were second and third in the same category. In the ‘million plus population’ category for civic bodies, South Delhi, East Delhi and North Delhi were ranked 28th, 42nd and 48th respectively. NDMC Chairman Dharmendra said that since the launch of the MPI in 2019, the NDMC endeavour has been to improve and provide its citizens an outstanding quality of life.

“Active participation for improving MPI over the year has provided us good insight and learning opportunities to improve and scale the quality of municipal services in the NDMC area. As a result, NDMC has achieved number 1 rank in the whole nation, improving on its 65th rank in 2019,” he said.

He added that the civic body had taken several initiatives through “technology intervention for strengthening of egovernance and m-governance to improve efficiency and effectiveness in providing civic services in an equitable, nondiscretionary and a transparent manner”. Some of these initiatives include the 311 mobile app, online bill tracking system, and QR-based response mechanism in public toilets.

