Satyendra Prakash takes charge as head of BOC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Satyendra Prakash, a 1988-batch Indian Information Services (IIS) Officer, recently took charge as the Principal Director General (PDG) of the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This is the highest post of Indian Information Service and is equivalent to Secretary to the Government of India. Prakash is the first officer to reach this position from the Eastern region. He is known for his professional skills, administrative acumen and innovative work style.

Earlier, he was the Director General of the BOC since the year 2018. Prior to that, he was posted as Additional Director General of BOC since 2013. Prakash has also served as Additional Director General, News & Current Affairs in Doordarshan, and Director (Media), Ministry of Communications & IT and Ministry of Civil Aviation in Press Information Bureau.