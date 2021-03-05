‘Stubble decaying needs judicial probe’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal demanding a judicial probe in the stubble decomposition campaign of the Delhi government. BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that there has been misappropriation of public funds by the Arvind Kejriwal government for purchase of pesticides last year.

According to the BJP MLA, the AAP government spent more amount of public money in advertising the scheme rather than spending on the product itself. “It is requested of the Lt- Governor to order an immediate probe by a sitting judge of the High Court into the bungling of crores of taxpayer’s money by the Kejriwal government so that all facts are made public and the misdeeds of this government are exposed,” Bidhuri said in his letter.

During the peak winter last year Delhi government implemented the bio-decomposer technique in collaboration with the Pusa research Institute, which developed the mechanism to dispose the crop residue without causing air pollution. Bidhuri further said that it is shameful that pesticides worth only Rs 40,000 were purchased for distribution to the farmers to prevent stubble burning.

However, nearly Rs 13.20 lakh was shown as cost spent on transportation and distribution of these pesticides. “What is even more shocking is that the Delhi Government and the Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal spent around Rs 7 crores on publicity and advertisements to showcase this as a big achievement” sai d the BJP leader accusing the government on the scheme.

Earlier, Kejriwal government stated that after September pollution levels in Delhi go up drastically due to burning of stubble by farmers in the neighboring states. The AAP government even accused Uttar Pradesh, Punjab governments for not helping out farmers in adopting environment friendly technique.