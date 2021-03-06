STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

JNU, DU, IIT-D programmes rank among top 100 in world

A total of 25 programmes, mostly engineering courses, taught in these 12 universities have been ranked globally in the top 100 list.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) situated in the national capital are among the 12 Indian institutions that made it to the top 100 in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2021

The number of Indian institutions featured in the list has increased to 12 from eight last year. The other institutions in the list include IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Anna University, OP Jindal Global University, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad.

A total of 25 programmes, mostly engineering courses, taught in these 12 universities have been ranked globally in the top 100 list. Out of these 25 programmes, 17 are related to the Engineering stream. The development studies programme the Delhi University was ranked 50th in the world. In the anthropology category, JNU came in the 51-100 ranking cohort while the University of Cambridge took the top spot.

In electrical/electronic engineering, IIT Delhi is placed at number 50. IIT Bombay and IIT Madras also feature in the list of top 100 colleges for this course. IIT-Delhi also featured in the list of top 100 colleges in the computer science category at 70. IIT Bombay ranked 67 while MIT took the top spot again. The law programme of OP Jindal university has been ranked 76th.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal ‘Nishank’ cogrartulated the 12 Institutions. He said that over the last few years the Government’s continuous focus on improvement and reform in Indian higher education has resulted in significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed and reputed rankings like QS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University JNU IIT-Delhi QS World University Rankings IITs
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp