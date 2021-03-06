JNU, DU, IIT-D programmes rank among top 100 in world

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) situated in the national capital are among the 12 Indian institutions that made it to the top 100 in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2021

The number of Indian institutions featured in the list has increased to 12 from eight last year. The other institutions in the list include IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Anna University, OP Jindal Global University, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad.

A total of 25 programmes, mostly engineering courses, taught in these 12 universities have been ranked globally in the top 100 list. Out of these 25 programmes, 17 are related to the Engineering stream. The development studies programme the Delhi University was ranked 50th in the world. In the anthropology category, JNU came in the 51-100 ranking cohort while the University of Cambridge took the top spot.

In electrical/electronic engineering, IIT Delhi is placed at number 50. IIT Bombay and IIT Madras also feature in the list of top 100 colleges for this course. IIT-Delhi also featured in the list of top 100 colleges in the computer science category at 70. IIT Bombay ranked 67 while MIT took the top spot again. The law programme of OP Jindal university has been ranked 76th.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal ‘Nishank’ cogrartulated the 12 Institutions. He said that over the last few years the Government’s continuous focus on improvement and reform in Indian higher education has resulted in significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed and reputed rankings like QS.