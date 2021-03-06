Plea against appointment of Jamia VC dismissed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) current Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, saying there was no merit in the petition as her appointment was justified.

The high court said the petitioner has not been able to show that any express provision of either the UGC Regulations or the JMI Act has been flouted while making the appointment of Akhtar. Justice V Kameswar Rao highlighted the position of law that court cannot sit in appeal over the decision taken by the Search Committee, set up to select prospective candidates for the post.

“Rather the scope is limited to judicial review of the decision whereby the court is only concerned with whether the incumbent possessed qualifications for the appointment and the manner in which the appointment came to be made or whether the procedure adopted was fair, just and reasonable,” the judge said. “The above discussion shows the appointment is justified. I do not see any merit in the petition. The petition is dismissed,” he said.