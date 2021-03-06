STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Bangladeshi nationals held in dacoity case in New Delhi

The accused are wanted in a case of dacoity in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar and 18 other cases of burglary in Delhi-NCR, police said.

Published: 06th March 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

According to police, four people entered a house in Kavi Nagar after cutting window grills on February 28. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in a dacoity case, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khairul alias Arman (46), Mohammad Sadiq Seikh (29) and Montu Mulla (30), they said.

The accused are wanted in a case of dacoity in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar and 18 other cases of burglary in Delhi-NCR, police said.

After committing the crime, the trio used to flee to Bangladesh and later return to India, they said.

According to police, four people entered a house in Kavi Nagar after cutting window grills on February 28.

They then held the family at gunpoint and looted all the valuables.

During investigation, police found that a gang led by Khairul was involved in many heinous crimes in India.

"Police received information about the movement of Khairul and his gang in Lado Sarai area here, following which a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended on Friday," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

House breaking tools, gold and silver jewellery, and expensive wrist watches were recovered from their possession, police said.

In 2012, Khairul met with one of his associates Rajeev Srivastava in Tihar Jail who provided them assistance in getting rented houses and cars for committing crime, Singh said.

The gang usually targeted houses in posh colonies, he added.

