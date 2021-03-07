STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Set up charging stations for electric vehicles: Delhi Minister appeals to malls, hotels, market complexes

With 72 charging stations, Delhi already has the highest number of such stations in any Indian city, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot claimed.

Published: 07th March 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday appealed to malls, corporate houses, cinema halls, hotels and market complexes to set up charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) inside their premises.

As the 'Switch Delhi' campaign, aimed at encouraging people to adopt electric vehicles to make Delhi a clean and pollution-free city, enters the fifth week, the city government will focus on creating awareness about charging infrastructure here, he said.

With 72 charging stations, Delhi already has the highest number of such stations in any Indian city, he claimed.

 "We are in the process of setting up an additional 100 charging stations with a total of 500 charging points in the next six months," Gahlot said.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has notified a policy wherein commercial buildings like hotels or malls, providing charging facilities, can install a sub-metre and the EV tariff rate will apply on them, he said.

The Delhi government aims to set up EV charging stations on every three kilometres, he said adding that anyone who wants to use electricity for EV charging can install a sub metre.

Charging rates for EV, which are lower than commercial rates, will apply to these which is a big relief for Delhiites who want to install charging points, the minister said.

"We appeal to malls, corporates, market complexes, cinema halls and hotels to set up charging stations on their premises and make this a mass-movement," he stated.

The DERC has cut down the rates for EV charging to promote their adoption and curb pollution in the national Capital, Gahlot said.

"Residential charging stations will pay Rs 4.5/kWh since these are low-tension (LT) electric supplies. Public charging stations with high tension (HT) points will attract a tariff of ?4/kWh. Delhi has one of the lowest tariffs for EV charging across the country," he said.

The Delhi government is "tirelessly" working towards making the city the EV capital of India and is pushing for the adoption of these vehicles by ensuring a sound charging infrastructure system, the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Kailash Gahlot electric vehicles
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp