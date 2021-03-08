239 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.50% 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 239 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate rose to 0.50 per cent, the Health Department said.

The new cases came from 47,689 tests, including 35,968 RT-PCR tests and 11,721 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,803. Three new deaths took the toll to 10,924, according to the data. The positivity rate stood rose to 0.50 per cent from 0.31 per cent a day before.

On Sunday, 286 new cases and two deaths were recorded.

The city had registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

The number of people under home isolation on Monday rose to 947 from 937 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people had recovered till date.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".