Work begins for Rapid Rail Transit System stations inside Delhi city

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started preliminary works such as pile loading, geotechnical survey and alignment on the proposed 35-km-long section of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) which falls inside Delhi. The RRTS stretch in Delhi includes INA, Munirka, Aerocity stations and will connect to Udyog Vihar in Gurgaon.

This section, which is part of the Delhi- Gurgaon- Shahjahanpur-Neemrana- Behror (SNB) corridor will start from Sarai Kale Khan. The 106-km-long corridor will be elevated for about 71 km (11 stations) while the remaining 35 km (5 stations) will be underground. The other RRTS stations in Delhi are Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar under the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

“Pre-construction work like geotechnical investigation and mapping of underground utilities are in progress,” said an official. The three stations being planned in heart of Delhi will be interoperable with the Delhi Metro network. At INA, the RRTS corridor will be interconnected and provide interchange facilities Delhi Metro’s Dilli Haat- INA metro station on Pink Line and INA station on Yellow Line. At Munirka, it will provide an interchange facility to Magenta Line towards Janakpuri while Aerocity will provide interchange for the proposed Phase IV line of Tughalakbad to Aerocity.

The Udyog Vihar station will be interoperable with a proposed extension to the Gurugram Rapid Metro. Currently, the DMRC metro line connects Gurgaon to Huda City Centre and from here it takes about 40 minutes to reach INA. Once the RRTS corridor will be operational, it will take only about 15-16 minutes to reach INA from Gurgram.

The corridor is also expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi-SNB to about 70 minutes as compared to the current 3-4 hours by road. The average speed of RRTS trains will be 100 kmph with a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. Trains will be available at a frequency of five minutes. This corridor will converge wi th other RRTS corridors at Sarai Kale Khan.