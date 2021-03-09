After Chandni Chowk, Walled City to get facelift

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The economic survey of the city released on Monday says that a comprehensive redevelopment plan has been prepared for maintaining the original heritage character of the Walled City area through Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

The plan involves active participation of governmental and non-governmental agencies and professionals for rejuvenating and maintaining the heritage areas, it adds.The beautification and pedestrianisation of 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk road started after a wait of about 14 years in 2018. The revised deadline to complete the work is March 31.

Following the launch of the project, local people, traders and elected representatives of the Walled City area sought redevelopment of the entire Old Delhi on the lines of Chandni Chowk. Several meetings had already taken place, which were attended by Ballimaran MLA, municipal councillor and officials of various government departments and civic bodies.

Under phase two of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, the SRDC plans to undertake facade restoration of heritage buildings along the road. The PWD has already initiated the process of engaging an architect for the job and also for redevelopment of Netaji Subhash Marg—from Dilli Gate Crossing to Lothian Road (Kashmere Gate) and Jama Masjid precinct.

PWD, N-MCD prepare estimates

The PWD and the North MCD have prepared estimates for beautification of internal lanes of the Walled City. After an initial review, the PWD was directed to come up with a revised estimate. PWD Minister Satyendar Jain recently said as soon as the Chandni Chowk project is completed, the government will start working on redevelopment of the Walled City