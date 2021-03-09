STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barren land in Dwarka turns into waterbody

The Delhi government has successfully turned yet another barren land into a waterbody.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:24 AM

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has successfully turned yet another barren land into a waterbody.Spread over more than 7 acres in Dwarka, the new lake was created from the scratch by the Delhi Jal Board under the “City of Lakes” project. According to an official, Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain, who is also the chairman of DJB, gave critical input in designing the lake.

“This lake is scientifically designed to carry out high-rate recharging of groundwater. More than 50 lakh litre water is being released daily into the lake for the last three months, which is recharging the groundwater,” said the official.

The project started around eight months ago and the recycled water received from sewage treatment plant is used to fill the lake.“Lakes are not meant to act as stagnant pools but active recharging zones. The process of recharging this lake involves scientific design — slow sand filters where the surface of the lake will also act as a bio-filter. Soil strata of this lake is such that it helps in high rate recharging,” added the official.In 2019, the Delhi government had finalised rejuvenating 201 waterbodies of which it was decided that the DJB would revive 155. 

