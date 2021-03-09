STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi budget: We aim for 'Singapore-level' per capita income by 2047, says Sisodia

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 50 crores in this year's budget to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the national capital.

Manish Sisodia

Deputy CM and finance minister Manish Sisodia arrives for budget at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government aims to increase the per capita income of the national capital to Singapore's level by 2047.

"We are aiming towards making Delhi's per capita income equivalent to Singapore's per capita income by 2047. A growth of 16% in the income would be required to successfully achieve this goal. It will be difficult but we will work towards making it a success," said Sisodia during his budget address.

"COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the union territory. We have allotted Rs 50 crores in the budget for the same," said Sisodia.

He also said that the number of COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be increased from 45,000 to 60,000 per day.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that Delhi will have its first Sainik School alongside Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy where students will be acquainted with the NDA coaching besides regular studies.

"Today I present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of independence. This budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of independence," said Sisodia while presenting the budget.

The budget session of the Delhi assembly is scheduled to continue till March 16.

The nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out in the country on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2. The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination started on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. 

