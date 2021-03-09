STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

East-West corridor, Airport-Signature Bridge: Delhi government announces road infra projects

While presenting budget in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government is waiting for the UTTIPEC's approval for the three big projects.

Published: 09th March 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced new road infrastructure projects, including East-West corridor between Tikri and Anand Vihar, and corridor from the Signature Bridge to the IGI airport, to decongest the city's roads.

While presenting budget in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government is waiting for the UTTIPEC's approval for the three big projects.

These are East-West Corridor (elevated and tunnel road between Tikri and Anand Vihar), the North-South Corridor (elevated and tunnel road from the Signature Bridge to the airport) and an outer road running parallel to the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge to Sarai Kale Khan.

Sisodia said that all preparations have been made for the beautification of 500 kilometre roads and it shall be carried out from this year onwards and added that Rs 500 crore has been set aside of this. "The construction of underpass at Ashram Chowk will be completed by June 2021 after which the traffic on Mathura Road -- Nizamuddin to Badarpur border -- and Ashram Crossing will ease out and there will be reduction in travel time, pollution level and savings of fuel. The government has proposed Rs 35 crore for this project," the deputy chief minister said.

"PWD has always proven its efficiency & effectiveness in terms of giving Delhi a makeover. #DelhiBudget2021, this year puts extra focus on streetscaping, construction of roads and bridges. The promise of European standards is being turned into a reality by @AamAadmiParty (1/3)," PWD Minister Satyendra Jain tweeted.

"With 73% achievement rate, PWD has delivered projects before time& within the allocated funds. The budget focuses on construction of underpasses, flyovers, transit corridors etc. 500 km of beautification of roads, is a milestone to be achieved this year #DelhiBudget2021 (2/3)," he said.

In his tweets, Jain also mentioned three big projects which have been announced by the government to make travel easier in the national capital. In the assembly, Sisodia said the extension of Ashram Flyover to DND will be completed by December 2021.

He said after the construction of this flyover and subway, commuters travelling from Noida to Lajpat Nagar will be benefited. The government has announced Rs 50 crore for the project. The government has also proposed Rs 200 crore for installation of CCTV cameras, he said.

"The Delhi government is committed to provide free Wi-Fi facility to the public. The work of installation of 7,000 hot-spots has been completed and activated to give free Wi-Fi access to citizens," Sisodia said.

He added that the construction of two underpasses between Wazirabad and Azadpur and one pedestrian subway near Gandhi Vihar on Outer Ring Road and the construction of a bridge on the Najafgarh drain at Basaidarapur will be completed by May 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi road projects East West corridor Signature Bridge airport corridor Delhi road infrastructure Delhi Budget Delhi Budget 2021 Satyendar Jain
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp