L-G praises AAP govt’s Covid management, isolation policy

Baijal said that though the Delhi’s economy has been impacted by Covid-19, the government is taking all necessary measures to cushion the impact and bring it back on track.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes L-G Anil Baijal on day one of the the Budget Session of Delhi Assembly on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday praised the Delhi government’s work on Covid-19 management and listed out various achievements of the administration in social and economic sectors.Addressing the Delhi Assembly on the opening day of the Budget Session, Baijal acknowledged that Covid-19 has adversely affected every aspect of life of citizens of Delhi, “The pandemic created greatest threat to the human life and health ever witnessed in the 21st century,” he said.

Baijal listed out various measures taken like ramping up testing capacity and rigorous tracking, tracing activities at filed level, to manage the pandemic. Baijal also talked about the various features of the Delhi’s home isolation policy—once a bone of contention between the L-G and the AAP government.

While disagreements between the Centre and Delhi government have come to fore on several occasions, the L-G spoke about the teamwork between the two. “My government in collaboration with the Centre has garnered all resources to ensure preventive and curative actions to safeguard the life of citizens of Delhi,” he said.Baijal said that though the Delhi’s economy has been impacted by Covid-19, the government is taking all necessary measures to cushion the impact and bring it back on track.

