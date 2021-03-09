STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Major projects on track: AAP government

AAP govt’s Outcome Budget presents report card of last one year, shares status of schemes.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews the budget on a tablet on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before presenting the Delhi Budget 2021-22, the AAP government on Monday laid out its fourth ‘Outcome Budget’ detailing performance over the past year in projects implemented and public money spent. Using indicators from each department, the AAP government presented an account of its achievements showing a majority of these schemes are “on-track”.  The outcome budget covered 2,113 indicators of 595 schemes of major government departments with education, health, PWD and environment departments emerging as the top performers. 

With the pandemic causing great disruption to the socio-economic activities, the Delhi government’s revenue collection “nose-dived” halting routine activities and affecting the progress and achievements of targets, said Delhi Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly. “The year 2020-21 started in the shadow of the pandemic and a strict lockdown that brought all socio-economic activities to a halt,” said the report. Highlighting the AAP government’s response to the pandemic, the outcome budget says it ensured testing of 87.8 lakh citizens and provided 27,873 COVID beds, twice the number available compared to actual occupancy at all times. 

As Covid-19 necessitated online classes for all students, the Delhi government launched ‘Parenting in the time of Corona’ where Delhi Government was able to send worksheets through SMS and IVR. “98% of our students received worksheets while 89-90% of students in 11th and 12th grade attended online classes. Overall, we extended educational activities to 229 days whereas a normal session lasts for 220 days” added Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi. 

The copy of the Outcome Budget has the picture of the Signature Bridge on the cover showcasing a landmark road infrastructure achievement of the AAP government after years of construction and delays.  
Started by the AAP government in 2017-18, the Outcome Budget is kind of a report card which the government says promotes transparency in governance and presents the real picture of the progress made by the government on the ground and not just on paper to the taxpayers. 

“Delhi government is the only state government that makes suo-moto disclosure of its performance to promote transparency and accountability in public spending. The outcome budget is a report card on how various departments have performed based on the funds allocated under Annual Budget 2020-21” said Sisodia.

The Outcome Budget breaks down the performance of each major scheme into two indicators: output indicators, services or infrastructure which the government departments are required to provide and outcome indicators, which indicate how people have benefitted from a scheme.According to government sources, after coming up with ‘Swaraj Budget’ and ‘Green budget’ earlier, this year’s budget is likely to be themed as “Deshbhakti Budget” promoting patriotic values.

Sisodia to read ‘e-budget’ from tablet

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the Delhi Budget 2021-22 on Tuesday. There will be no paper copies of the budget and Sisodia will read it on a tablet. All MLAs sitting in the House will also be given tabs to read the budget

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
outcome budget delhi assembly
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp