Artisans from weaker sections get attention in Delhi budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Budget on Tuesday announced a slew of schemes for marginalised groups and differentlyabled people. Presenting the Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government will launch Baba Saheb Pragatisheel Vishwakarma Shilpkar Gram Yojna to promote artisans belonging to schedule caste (SC), OBC, minorities communities and differently abled category.

The government will proved them a platform to showcase their products on the pattern of Delhi Haat. The Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Limited (DSFDC) will construct Shilpi Haat exclusively for these artisans and shops or kiosks will be allotted to them for a period of five years on monthly-lease basis.

Sisodia also informed that the government has approved the setting up of a rehabilitation institute for persons with disabilities (PwD) for development of skilled manpower, to fulfil their education and rehabilitation needs. A district disability rehabilitation centre (DDRC) will be set up in each district to provide comprehensive rehabilitation services to PwDs at the district level.

Kiosks to be given on five-year lease

