Check out varieties of burgers in fnancial analyst-turned-chef's culinary venture

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

We had been hearing many a good thing about Aku’s Burgers, a previously delivery-only burger business that opened its first store in Defence Colony and just opened another in Cyber- Hub, Gurugram. Considering ourselves experts on burgers (and not just because we’re round and filled with meat), we sallied forth, or rather ordered in, to check out what everyone has been raving about.

The things we do for you, dear reader. Aku’s® - The Brrgrr Co., to give the brand its full name, has been started by financial analyst turned chef and Culinary Institute of America alum Akriti Malhotra, and going by her menu, she is seemingly as serious about the Hamburg-origin sandwich as we are.

It jumps straight into the burgers, of which there are quite the variety, needing only slight buttress by some sides and shakes. Having been told to always eat all major food groups we accordingly go with a chicken, mutton, and seafood burger, or the Chalapeño, Bold Bingo, and Triton Brrgrr, respectively. And yes, there is a surprisingly interesting variety of veggie burgers too, if you’re into that sort of thing.

The Chalapeño, as you may have deduced from the name, involves a lot of jalapeño, both sliced and spread, which gives the tender grilled chicken breast (patties are for real meats) and the slightly sweet and smoky roasted peppers an almost loving punch, with the gooey cheese bringing it all home.

The Bold Bingo, on the other hand, leads with the cheese, which in this case is a a striking blue, which cascades beautifully with the caramelised onions across the crisp, wellbrowned mince lamb patty, with the restaurant’s version of the legendary Chick-fil-A sauce slathered across the buns tying everything together. And then there’s the Triton.

The Disney version may have been terrible to the Little Mermaid, but the Triton Brrgrr is very good to us. With its thick, deep-fried prawn patty anchored between the bread and accompanied by a springy celery slaw, our final burger ensures us a happy ending.

Meal for two (including taxes): Rs 750 Order from www.akus.in for delivery across Delhi-NCR