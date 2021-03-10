STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Complaint filed before Delhi court seeking FIR against Kangana Ranaut for defaming Sikh community

Sirsa claimed that Ranaut made a series of tweets aimed at defaming the Sikh community along with the farmers who are protesting against the recent Farm laws.

Published: 10th March 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Wednesday sought a status report from Delhi Police on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut who during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agri laws made a series of tweets allegedly aimed at defaming and inciting hatred towards the Sikh community.

Metropolitan Magistrate Amardeep Kaur directed the police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) by April 24 on a complaint filed by Maninder Singh Sirsa, the President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

Sirsa claimed that Ranaut made a series of tweets aimed at defaming the Sikh community along with the farmers who are protesting against the recent Farm laws.

He claimed that he had approached the police to file a case in this regard and after the probe agency refused to lodge an FIR, he approached the court.

The complaint alleged that in December, 2020 Ranaut published an extremely derogatory tweet on her twitter handle which seeks to promote communal disharmony by labelling the hard-working farmers who are currently on a large scale peaceful agitation/protest against the legislated Farm Bills are 'Khalistani terrorists thereby hurting the sentiments of thousands of farmers across the country.

He argued that the tweet was a grave threat to the peace, unity and integrity of India and constituted hate speech.

The statements harmed the sentiments of Sikh community and are bound to generate communal disharmony or feelings of ill-will, the petition added.

It also made a reference to Ranaut's tweets claiming that old women sitting on protest was available for Rs 100 and that peaceful protestors were allegedly terrorists.

The complaint has sought the registration of FIR for various offences including promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, language etc. and outraging religious feelings.

The complaint stated that Ranaut has attempted to misuse her huge social media following for oblique motives, vested interests and political mileage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut farmers protests Sikh community
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp