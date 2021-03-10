STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal condemns 'attack' on Mamata, says those responsible must be arrested

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four to five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

Published: 10th March 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the alleged attack on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and said those responsible should be immediately arrested and punished.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during her election campaign in West Bengal's Nandigram, where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four to five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

ALSO READ: Theatrics for public sympathy, says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack

"I strongly condemn the attack on Mamta didi. Those responsible should be immediately arrested and punished. I pray for her speedy recovery," Kejriwal tweeted.

Banerjee alleged that no local police personnel were near her when four or five people might have deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

Following the incident, she rushed back to Kolkata, around 130 km away, through a green corridor and taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital for treatment.

The Election Commission of India has sought a report from the state police on the alleged attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Mamata attack
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp