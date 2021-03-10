Deshbhakti part of school syllabus

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adding 'patriotism' to the curriculum, the AAP government has allocated almost one-fourth of its total budget for the education sector. The Rs 16,377 crore budget for the education sector is 3.55 per cent higher than last year.

In line with its theme of Deshbhaki in this year’s budget, the AAP government announced a syllabus under which every school will dedicate a period for nationalism classes. "Through the deshbhakti pathyakram (patriotism curriculum), we want to ensure that every educated person becomes such a hardcore patriot that if he/she holds a government office, he/she should feel bad about flouting even a red light, let alone take bribes.

Every educated person must be respectful towards women, fulfil their responsibilities towards environment and see patriotism in equality and brotherhood. We aim to create such patriots," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The government has taken three steps to elevate the quality of school education. "First is to prepare a new syllabus from nursery to Class VIII. Second is to establish Delhi's own Education Examination Board and third is to set up 100 Schools of Excellence in Delhi," said the minister.

The Delhi Education Board will be set up by this year and start in 20-25 schools initially. Experiencing a year of online education, the government has decided to introduce a Virtual Delhi Model School to encourage digital learning.

Sainik School, preparatory academy proposed

Delhi government has proposed to start a new Sainik School and a Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy in Delhi to prepare city’s children for the security of the country’s borders. “Currently, there are 33 Sainik Schools in the country but none in Delhi. We will establish Delhi’s first Sainik School. Along with their regular studies, children will also be prepared for recruitment in NDA and Army,” Sisodia said.