Free vaccination, more Mohalla clinics to keep Delhi healthy

Budget allocates Rs 9,934 cr for health sector, which is 14 per cent of the total outlay for 2021-2022 fiscal; hospital infrastructure gets focus

Published: 10th March 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

A boy being tested by a nurse at a Mohalla clinic. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From free vaccines against Covid-19 to building new hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, the Delhi government’s Budget saw limited new policies or schemes for the health sector. The government has allocated Rs 9,934 crore for the sector, which is 14 per cent of the total outlay for 2021-2022 financial year. Last year, the government had allotted Rs 7,704 crore for the health sector.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation, the Budget has allocated Rs 50 crore for vaccination drive against the coronavirus. Presenting the Budget, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Covid vaccine is available in the market for Rs 250, but the same will be provided free of cost in government-run hospitals in the national capital under the ‘Aam Aadmi Free Covid Vaccine’ scheme.

“We have people in Delhi who would have to choose between buying a full month’s ration for t h e family o r getting vaccinated against Covid. This question should not be in the mind of any citizen of the country in the 75th year of Independence. In Delhi, our government has decided that Covid vaccine will be made available free of cost in government hospitals,” he said.

Later, during the press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people are free to opt for paid vaccines at private hospitals. “Why should we stop. Anyone can go and get vaccine there,” he added. The Budget has also allocated Rs 1,293 crore to execute various capital projects. This includes expansion of health-related infrastructure such as construction of new hospitals in Jwalapuri, Sirspur, Madipur and Vikaspuri and redesign of 19 existing hospitals.

After the completion of these healthcare infrastructure, the number of government hospital beds in the city will cross 14,000. The construction work of a 768-bed hospital at Burari has been completed and the same has been opened with 450 beds for Covid patients, said Sisodia during the budget. Similarly, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital is having 200 beds for Covid patients since July 2020. The Indira Gandhi Hospital, which is under construction in Dwarka, will start functioning with a capacity of 1,241 from next year.

Comments

