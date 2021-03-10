STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lesbian forcibly married, threatened to be cured of sexual orientation: Delhi HC gives protection to woman

On March 7, this year, the woman's mother called her up to inform that she has contacted a religious guru who would cure her sexual orientation.

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to provide protection to a woman, who identifies herself as lesbian and was forced to live a married life and threatened to be ‘cured’ of her sexual orientation. Justice Mukta Gupta said the woman is at liberty to shift to a different location if she wishes to, and asked the police to take all necessary steps to provide her protection.

The 23-year-old woman, who was forcibly married to a man in October 2019, despite her parents being aware of her sexual orientation, said in the plea that she tried multiple times to put an end to the relationship.

She said she had informed her husband immediately after the marriage about her identifying as a lesbian person. The woman said the marriage was never consummated and she had also expressed her wish for taking divorce as continuance of their marriage was adversely affecting her mental health and physical well-being. She said the husband kept delaying breaking this news to his family.

On March 7, this year, the woman’s mother called her up to inform that she has contacted a religious guru who would cure her sexual orientation and will undertake a conversion therapy using psychic interventions to change her sexual orientation, the plea said.

Fearing for her safety, the woman decided to leave her matrimonial house so that her family cannot force her to perform dehumanising rituals and she approached NGO  Act Now for Harmony and Democracy (ANHAD) — for a safe house, where she is now staying. The woman approached the court seeking immediate directions to ensure that she is provided with security and to direct her parental and matrimonial family to cease and desist from contacting.

Woman, NGO to get complete protection
The HC directed the Delhi Police, represented through Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, to provide complete protection to the woman and also said that no NGO members should be harassed or harmed for helping her. The petition said that the police, in brazen breach of law, leaked the information about the woman’s leaving her matrimonial home and contact details of NGO activists to her family who are now calling and harassing her and the activists.

