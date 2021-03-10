STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Northeast Delhi violence case: Delhi court stays search warrant against Mehmood Pracha

Pracha had moved the Delhi court on Tuesday, urging the court to issue a direction to the Investigating Officer (IO) to require the applicant to produce the computers they are seeking.

Published: 10th March 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyer Mehmood Pracha

Lawyer Mehmood Pracha. (Photo | Mehmood Pracha/ Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday put a stay on the search operation warrant issued against lawyer Mehmood Pracha in connection with the alleged use of forged documents in judicial records in last year's Northeast Delhi violence case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also reserved the order on the plea filed by Pracha against the search conducted by Delhi Police on its office premise on Tuesday. The court will pronounce its order on Friday.

Pracha had moved the Delhi court on Tuesday, urging the court to issue a direction to the Investigating Officer (IO) to require the applicant to produce the computers they are seeking.

Pracha, said in his plea, that the demand of the Delhi Police for the hard disks of any of the computers of the applicant is illegal and unjustified, especially since the specific documents, etc. are already in their possession from the previous searches.

Pracha further said he himself would volunteer to present the identified computers before the court and the IO may obtain whatever he wishes to, and whatever is permitted by this court, from the said computers.

"It should be done in the court, so that the police will not able to play any mischief, while, at the same time, the court will also ensure that the object of the search warrant is also satisfied," he said in the plea.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had alleged that Pracha had forged documents and instigated a man to depose falsely in a case related to the violence in north-east Delhi in February 2020.

The lawyer has been representing various accused and complainants in the case. Several cases were registered in connection with the north-east Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehmood Pracha Northeast Delhi violence
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp