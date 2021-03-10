STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Republic Day violence: Man who assaulted Delhi cop with spear among two arrested

With this, the total number of arrests made in connection with the case of violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day stands at 14, police said.

Published: 10th March 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons, including a 21-year-old man who assaulted a policeman on duty at Red Fort with a spear on January 26, has been arrested in connection with the violence at the historic monument, police said on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of arrests made in connection with the case of violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day stands at 14, they said.

The police said that various teams of the Crime Branch Unit probing the Red Fort violence case have been conducting regular raids at different places in Delhi and Punjab.

The duo, Maninderjit Singh, 23, and Khempreet Singh, 21, who were actively involved in the violence, were arrested on Tuesday.

According to police, Maninderjit Singh, a Dutch national, settled in Birmingham, UK, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while trying to flee from India on forged travel documents and posed himself as Jarmanjit Singh.

He originally belongs to a village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

As per his plans, he was to fly first to Nepal from Delhi and then head to the UK.

A look out circular was also issued by the police against him in connection with the case and he is previously involved in two criminal cases, they said.

Another accused Khempreet Singh, a resident of northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, who police said had assaulted a policeman on duty inside the well area of the Red Fort with a spear, was absconding and willfully evading his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said the presence of the accused, Maninderjit Singh, at the Red Fort was established through electronic evidence.

There are video footage on record, which shows his presence alongside the unlawfully assembled unruly riotous mob at the Red Fort carrying a spear during farmers agitation on January 26.

"During an investigation, an electronic map was drawn to figure out the possible route taken by the accused to reach the Red Fort on the date of the incident, which transpired that Maninderjit alongside the mob, started moving from the Singhu Border, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Burari, Majnu ka Tila and finally reached the Red Fort.

"Electronic evidence further corroborates the fact that he had also visited the Singhu Border protest site on different dates and took an active part in the violence at the Red Fort," the DCP said.

The officer said that during analysis of videos available on case record, Khempreet Singh, along with his associates, was seen carrying a spear in his hand and assaulting a policeman on duty inside the Red Fort (well area).

"With the help of a technical surveillance, regular raids were being conducted at the possible hideouts of Khempreet. Local informers were also deployed in the vicinity of the available whereabouts of the accused and finally on Tuesday, his location was traced to an area in west Delhi's Khayala, where he was hiding in a house of one of his relatives. A raid was conducted and he was arrested from there," she said.

During an investigation, Khempreet Singh disclosed that on January 26, he along with his associates, joined the mob from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and finally reached the Red Fort after breaching the barricades at Burari and Chatta Rail, the DCP added.

The police said Maninderjit Singh, along with his family, is settled in Birmingham and is employed as a labourer in a construction field.

In December 2019, he visited India and due to lockdown last year, he could not go back.

He was produced before a court and his four days of police custody remand has been taken.

Khempreet Singh, who along with his family, resides in Swaroop Nagar.

He will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

He is also a close associate of already arrested accused Maninder Singh, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red Fort Violence Republic Day Violence Delhi Police Maninderjit Singh Farmers Protests Farm Laws Khempreet Singh
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp