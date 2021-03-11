STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Complete multifaceted park project before its deadline: L-G to DDA

Through a series of tweets, Baijal informed that he chaired a meeting with the vice-chairman of the DDA on Wednesday to review the progress of the project.

Published: 11th March 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to complete Bharat Vandana Park, being developed in Dwarka, before the deadline so that the project can be dedicated to the nation on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence next year. Through a series of tweets, Baijal informed that he chaired a meeting with the vice-chairman of the DDA on Wednesday to review the progress of the project.

“Chaired a meeting with VC, DDA @official_dda to review the progress of Bharat Vandana Park –Envisaged on the theme of mini India the proposed park shall showcase the diverse art, culture, monuments, and ethnic specialities of the country…while catering to the outdoor recreational needs of the citizens of Delhi. 

Directed for completion of the project a little ahead of the laid downtime schedule so that the project can be dedicated to the nation on the eve of the 75th anniversary of independence,” the Lieutenant Governor tweeted. To be modelled on public spaces in ancient Harappan cities and raised on a sprawling open field, spreading over 200 acres in Sector-20, Dwarka, the park will not only cater to the recreational needs of the people, across ages but also give a platform for artists and professionals to showcase their talents.

The park, an ambitious project of the DDA, was launched in December 2019. The project is expected to be ready by November 2022. It was accorded clearance from the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) recently.

The cost of the project, which has been assigned to state-owned realty firm National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), has been pegged at Rs 524 crore. As per the plan, a portion of the allotted space would be developed as ‘Mini-India’, where miniaturised replicas of heritage or iconic structures of other states would be showcased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Baijal Bharat Vandana Park Delhi Development authority
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp