Complete multifaceted park project before its deadline: L-G to DDA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to complete Bharat Vandana Park, being developed in Dwarka, before the deadline so that the project can be dedicated to the nation on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence next year. Through a series of tweets, Baijal informed that he chaired a meeting with the vice-chairman of the DDA on Wednesday to review the progress of the project.

“Chaired a meeting with VC, DDA @official_dda to review the progress of Bharat Vandana Park –Envisaged on the theme of mini India the proposed park shall showcase the diverse art, culture, monuments, and ethnic specialities of the country…while catering to the outdoor recreational needs of the citizens of Delhi.

Directed for completion of the project a little ahead of the laid downtime schedule so that the project can be dedicated to the nation on the eve of the 75th anniversary of independence,” the Lieutenant Governor tweeted. To be modelled on public spaces in ancient Harappan cities and raised on a sprawling open field, spreading over 200 acres in Sector-20, Dwarka, the park will not only cater to the recreational needs of the people, across ages but also give a platform for artists and professionals to showcase their talents.

The park, an ambitious project of the DDA, was launched in December 2019. The project is expected to be ready by November 2022. It was accorded clearance from the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) recently.

The cost of the project, which has been assigned to state-owned realty firm National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), has been pegged at Rs 524 crore. As per the plan, a portion of the allotted space would be developed as ‘Mini-India’, where miniaturised replicas of heritage or iconic structures of other states would be showcased.