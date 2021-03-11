Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households on March 25
Kejriwal had said the initiative for doorstep delivery of rations would be a revolutionary step in changing the public distribution system.
The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri this month, government officials said on Thursday. The scheme will initially involve 100 households in Seemapuri and later expand to all eligible households in the national capital.
WHAT’S THE SCHEME
MMGGRY, under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), involves delivery of rations to beneficiaries at their doorsteps
Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation is preparing a list of eligible beneficiaries, their quota and biometric specifications
Beneficiaries will have to pay a processing i.e. conversion charge along with the cost of subsidised foodgrains
Each eligible household will be delivered rations, including packaged flour, rice and sugar, after biometric
verification
WHO CAN AVAIL
All beneficiaries in Delhi who have a ration card can avail benefits of the scheme. The scheme will be optional and existing TPDS beneficiaries will have to specify to enrol under it. Delhi has nearly 17 lakh PDS beneficiaries
HIGHLIGHTS
Commodities will be carried in GPSfitted vehicles
People will be able to lodge complaints through a grievance management system
Entire operation from lifting to delivering will be carried out under CCTV monitoring
A call centre for beneficiaries is also envisaged under the scheme
The delivery agency will notify the beneficiary in advance through SMS before delivery
HOME DELIVERY OF RATION
July 21, 2020
Delhi cabinet approves scheme for doorstep delivery of ration
January 26, 2021
CM Kejriwal announces the scheme in his Republic Day speech
February 20
Govt notifies Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna with modalities
March 25
Scheme to be launched with 100 households in Seemapuri area
April 1
Expected to cover all eligible households in Seemapuri and other areas