Delhi govt to launch doorstep ration delivery scheme with 100 households on March 25

The Delhi government is prepared to launch its flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme with a limited number of households in Seemapuri this month, government officials said on Thursday. The scheme will initially involve 100 households in Seemapuri and later expand to all eligible households in the national capital.

WHAT’S THE SCHEME

MMGGRY, under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), involves delivery of rations to beneficiaries at their doorsteps

Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation is preparing a list of eligible beneficiaries, their quota and biometric specifications

Beneficiaries will have to pay a processing i.e. conversion charge along with the cost of subsidised foodgrains

Each eligible household will be delivered rations, including packaged flour, rice and sugar, after biometric

verification

WHO CAN AVAIL

All beneficiaries in Delhi who have a ration card can avail benefits of the scheme. The scheme will be optional and existing TPDS beneficiaries will have to specify to enrol under it. Delhi has nearly 17 lakh PDS beneficiaries

HIGHLIGHTS

Commodities will be carried in GPSfitted vehicles

People will be able to lodge complaints through a grievance management system

Entire operation from lifting to delivering will be carried out under CCTV monitoring

A call centre for beneficiaries is also envisaged under the scheme

The delivery agency will notify the beneficiary in advance through SMS before delivery

HOME DELIVERY OF RATION

July 21, 2020

Delhi cabinet approves scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

January 26, 2021

CM Kejriwal announces the scheme in his Republic Day speech

February 20

Govt notifies Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna with modalities

March 25

Scheme to be launched with 100 households in Seemapuri area

April 1

Expected to cover all eligible households in Seemapuri and other areas