Delhi records 409 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in over two months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While Maharashtra is the biggest worry currently, Covid-19 cases are rising in Delhi, too, with Thursday recording the highest single-day surge in nearly two months. According to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the national capital on Thursday recorded 409 new cases, taking the total tally to 6,42,439.

The last time Delhi saw cases in the range of 400 was in January 494 on January 2, 424 on January 3, 476 on January 7 and 444 on January 8. The positivity rate also rose to 0.59 per cent while the cumulative positive rate of Delhi stands at 4.91 per cent.

The number of active cases was recorded at 2020, of which half are under home isolation. With three more fatalities, the death count climbed to 10,934. The 400-plus cases came from 69,810 tests conducted the previous day, of which 42,187 were RT-PCR and the rest were rapid antigen tests. The Covid-19 cases have been on an upward trend in the past one week.

The city had recorded 370 new cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded. The number of new cases on Saturday and Friday was 321 and 312, respectively, with one fatality reported on each day.

Daily count in Delhi had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to figures released officially. The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month’s highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, relexation of rules might have caused another surge.