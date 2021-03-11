STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free Ram temple visit for elderly: AAP targets BJP for opposing Delhi government scheme

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement in view of public sentiment.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday hit out at the BJP for reportedly opposing the Kejriwal government's announcement that it will facilitate free pilgrimage to the Ram temple in Ayodhya for Delhi's senior citizens, saying it is "beyond comprehension".

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement in view of public sentiment.

There was no immediate response from the BJP.

Kejriwal announced the scheme on Wednesday while addressing the Delhi Assembly and asserted that his government follows principles inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya' to serve the people.

The AAP dispensation already has a 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' that allows senior citizens of Delhi to undertake a free pilgrimage.

All expenses related to travel, food and accommodation are borne by the Delhi government.

"We used to think that at least some people in the BJP would praise the pilgrimage scheme but instead they have got upset with this announcement," Bhardwaj told reporters.

He said the BJP's opposition to the Delhi government's announcement is "beyond comprehension".

The AAP spokesperson further said, "Let us know if Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has never taken his parents on a pilgrimage.

The Delhi government will take care of their free pilgrimage.

" Without naming anyone, Bhardwaj said a Congress spokesperson is describing the pilgrimage scheme as "unrealistic dreams", while many people from his assembly constituency have benefited from this scheme of the Delhi government.

"All senior citizens of Delhi consider CM Arvind Kejriwal the eldest son of their family and they are very happy with this announcement," he claimed.

Kejriwal's announcement about the pilgrimage scheme came a day after the AAP government presented a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" under which installation of 500 flag masts and programmes on the lives of freedom fighters are planned across the city.

It also announced a "deshbhakti curriculum".

