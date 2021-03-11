INTACH offers to conserve only surviving national flag hoisted on first I-Day for free

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) expediting its efforts to conserve only surviving vintage national flag, hoisted at Fort St. George in Chennai on the first Independence Day on August 15, 1947, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has expressed willingness to undertake the conservation of the Tricolour.

In a letter to ASI’s director general (DG) V Vidyavathi, the trust has offered its service for free, saying that it (conservation task) would be a matter of “pride” for it. According to individuals, in the know of the matter, recently a meeting to discuss conservation treatment was held at the headquarters of the national watchdog of heritage sites in the national capital that was chaired by the DG.

Seeking to take over the conservation task, the INTACH’s communiqué says that it has “highly” specialised conservation centres across the country and has restored flags of various army regiments and collections of different organisations.

Despite efforts, Vidyavathi couldn’t be reached for the comments. The 12-foot by 8-foot pure silk flag was part of the ASI’s reserve collection for decades. It was placed for public display at the museum on Fort St. George campus for the first time in January 2013. The flag has been kept in an airtight wooden-glass showcase surrounded by six bowls of silica gel to regulate humidity and absorb moisture to prevent it from deterioration.

The ASI had planned conservation of the heritage flag in 2017, which was hoisted after lowering the British Union Jack on August 15 in 1947 at Fort St. George. “Our centres are well-equipped with modern scientific tools and equipment to carry out the best conservation treatment on textile objects.

Therefore, I request you to entrust the conservation of the flag to INTACH conservation institute, New Delhi. INTACH will bear the cost of conservation since it is of national importance and pride for us to do so. We would be willing to involve other institutes like the Science Branch, ASI, take their regular inputs,” states the letter sent by member secretary, INTACH Dr CT Misra.