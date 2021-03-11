STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Made in India 'Dukaan app' enables merchants to set up e-commerce store using smartphone

Suumit Shah, CEO, Dukaan App, is offering a new made in India marketplace for all Indian sellers and buyers through his commerce platform.

Published: 11th March 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Suumit Sinha

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Suumit Shah, CEO, Dukaan App, is offering a new made in India marketplace for all Indian sellers and buyers through his commerce platform. Excerpts from an interview with the 30-year-old entrepreneur:

How and when did you get the idea for Dukaan?
Though the major players were able to take the blow and mitigate much of the risk during the lockdown, it was the small and medium enterprises that suffered the most. And so we started Dukaan — a DIY platform which enables merchants with zero programming skills to set up their e-commerce store using smartphone. It took us a little over 48 hours to launch the platform and since then, millions of merchants have started using Dukaan to sell online.

What are the different product segments that the app covers?
Currently, the product enables businesses across 19 categories to set up their shop and start selling online, some of which are Kirana, Grocery & FMCG Stores, Fashion Stores, Mobile & Electronics Stores, Fruits & Vegetables Sellers, Restaurant & Hotels, and many more. We are seeing an amazing response in categories like Grocery, Fruits & Vegetables, and Restaurants.

Is the app being used in rural areas?
Over 70 per cent of registered businesses on our app are from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and beyond, as Dukaan’s user interface is intuitive and easy-to-use.

What all is included in the suite of services you provide to the marketers?
Businesses can share customisable marketing designs on Facebook, Instagram , and WhatsApp Stories to increase their visibility. To run promotional and sales events online, they can create discount coupons to increase sales. For restaurants and hotels, our Restaurant Dining feature helps them to get dine-in orders directly from the customer’s table with a QR code enabled menu. We have also empowered businesses to accept online payments. As of today, over 17 per cent of the orders are paid online.

Tell us about your latest feature of contactless payment.
We rolled out the online payments feature to make it easier for businesses to accept orders as more and more people are preferring to pay online via UPI and Debit/Credit cards. As a seller, you can start accepting payments by verifying your details in just a few clicks, and the money is directly deposited to your linked bank account as soon as the order is marked as “delivered”.

What future do you see for the Indian digital marketplace?
I feel a lot of new age entrepreneurs will come up with their “Digital” stores and start selling online in the coming days. Legacy brands, who have been functioning the business in a traditional way are forcing themselves to follow the Digital Path. For example, a lot of wholesalers have started selling products online to their retailers through Dukaan and ultimately the retailer is trying to adopt the same “digital” way for selling products to the end consumers — so there is an in-built network effect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online shopping Dukaan app
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp