Man killed in celebratory firing during birthday party in Delhi

Published: 11th March 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was on Thursday shot dead during his brother's birthday celebration at a farm house in south west Delhi's Najafgarh, police said.

The victim, Anuj Sharma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, sustained a bullet in his chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at the farm house where the victim's younger brother's birthday party was going on.

Preliminary investigation suggested that there were 10-12 people in the party.

During the party, a friend of Sharma who was later identified as Naveen, fired with a pistol, a senior police officer said.

"It is a suspected case of celebratory firing. The accused, however, fled after the incident," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said nine empty rounds of 7.65 mm were found at the spot.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he said.

