75-week mega Independence Day celebrations commence on Friday

Centre to host events at Qila Rai Pithora, Delhi govt’s programme at Central Park

Published: 12th March 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Independence Day

Image used for representation (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the 75-week long Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence two major events will take place in the national capital on Friday. The Ministry of Culture is organising a dastangoi (story telling) and Kathak performance at Qila Rai Pithora near the Qutub Minar. Seven union ministers, including Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla are likely to attend the events.

The Delhi government is also organising a cultural event at the Central Park in Connaught Place to mark the occasion. The celebrations, including weekly cultural events across the country, will be organised during the forthcoming 75 weeks till 15 August, 2022. March 12 marks the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March for making salt in 1930.

The Centre has chosen 15 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected sites in other states such as Jhansi Fort (Jhansi), Fatehpur Sikri (Agra), Golconda Fort (Hyderabad) and Aga Khan Palace Building (Mumbai) to conduct celebrations. “We have just provided our sites and the culture ministry and its affiliated divisions like Sangeet Natak Akademi are organising cultural activities,” said an ASI official.

The Delhi government’s event in Connaught Place is being jointly hosted by the Delhi Tourism and the arts, culture, and language department. The government has planned multiple events, to be held over 75 weeks, to highlight Delhi’s role in the freedom movement, its journey in the last 75 years, and the vision for Delhi in 2047 when India will complete its 100 years of Independence.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday advised the chief secretary to expeditiously constitute a state-level committee to plan smooth implementation of the events. “Reviewed the preparedness and roll out of programmes to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. Stressed upon the need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour while organising the events,” Baijal tweeted.

Events across country
The Ministry of Culture is organising a dastangoi (story telling) and kathak performance at Qila Rai Pithora near Qutub Minar

Delhi government is organising a cultural event at the Central Park in Connaught Place

The Centre has chosen 15 ASI-protected sites in other states such as Jhansi Fort (Jhansi), Fatehpur Sikri (Agra), Golconda Fort (Hyderabad) and Aga Khan Palace Building (Mumbai) to hold celebrations

Grand events such as Festival of India and Indian Classical Music Festival among highlights of the 75-week-long celebration

Traffic snarls expected today
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters. To avoid any inconvenience, the traffic police has urged commuters to avoid the area from 2 pm to 9 pm

