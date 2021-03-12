STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to set up enquiry committee to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 colleges

Manish Sisodia said that the decision was made after noticing that these Delhi University colleges had not disbursed the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Published: 12th March 2021

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday issued directions to the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 city government-funded colleges.

According to a government statement, Sisodia said that the decision was made after noticing that these Delhi University colleges had not disbursed the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff and also that many colleges did not submit the utilisation certificates of the third quarter grants.

"If the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds with the college? What is the reason that utilisation certificates have not been submitted? The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability," Sisodia said in the statement.

The enquiry committee will look into how the third quarter grants and existing surplus funds have been spent.

"Strongest action needs to be taken against any financial irregularities by these Delhi government colleges," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray claimed that the Delhi government has now released the sanction letter of Rs 82,79,79,507 under salary head and an amount of Rs 9,50,90,500 under other than salaries' head.

On Thursday, thousands of DU teachers went on a strike to protest non-payment of salaries for the past six months.

The call for a university "shutdown" was given by DUTA on Tuesday as many employees of 12 DU colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government, alleged they had not received salaries and other dues for over six months.

