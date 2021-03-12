STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police directed not to take action against Shubham Kar Chaudhary till March 15

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday directed the Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari till March 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of Patiala House Court adjourned the hearing on Chaudhari's anticipatory bail plea till March 15.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the Court that the matter of the co-accused is coming up on March 15, where the Court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob. Both of them have been granted interim protection from arrest till March 15 by the Delhi Court.

Appearing for Chaudhari, advocate Soutik Banerjee urged the Court to extend Chaudhari's interim protection till then. He also apprised the court that the interim protection granted by the Bombay High Court expires today.

The Public Prosecutor did not oppose the extension of Chaudhari's interim protection from arrest.

Shubham Kar Chaudhari, a Climate activist has approached a Delhi Court seeking anticipatory bail in Toolkit documents case related to the farmer protest. Recently, he was granted transit bail by the Goa bench of Bombay High Court.

The Goa Bench had granted him protection from arrest until March 12, so that he could approach a court in Delhi, where an FIR had been registered under IPC Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana had earlier granted regular bail to climate activist Disha Ravi in the case. The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of a 'toolkit', in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

As per Delhi Police, the toolkit shared by the Swedish climate activist played a major role in turning the '26 January 2021 tractor parade' violent, allegedly leaving a few hundred police personnel injured.

"The toolkit was not created by a handful of activists in India but in collaboration with pro-Khalistani organisations," the Police had said.

A Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against for creating and spreading the toolkit and to probe 'international conspiracy' to defame the country. 

