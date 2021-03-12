STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt, opposition trade barbs over free Ayodhya pilgrimage scheme for elderly

“Neither he nor his party has made any contribution to the construction of the Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya,” he said.

Published: 12th March 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced free pilgrimage to the Ram temple in Ayodhya for senior citizens of Delhi, the BJP on Thursday accused him of using Lord Ram’s name to mislead the residents of the national capital. Hitting back at the accusation, the ruling AAP said the BJP’s opposition to the government scheme was “beyond comprehension” and that the announcement was made in view of public sentiment. Kejriwal announced the free pilgrimage scheme for the elderly on Wednesday while addressing the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The truth is that Arvind Kejriwal uses names of Shri Ram and Hanuman for political purposes to mislead people.” He said the chief minister’s statement in the assembly calling himself a devotee of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman was a “laughable gimmick”. Kapoor claimed Kejriwal had never been to Ayodhya for ‘darshan’. “Neither he nor his party has made any contribution to the construction of the Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya,” he said.

He further alleged that the Kejriwal government got a Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk demolished and was not regularising the one that has come up in its place. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP’s opposition to the Ayodhya pilgrimage scheme was “beyond comprehension”. “We used to think that at least some people in the BJP would praise the pilgrimage scheme but instead they have got upset with this announcement,” Bhardwaj said.

“Let us know if Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has never taken his parents on a pilgrimage. The Delhi government will take care of their free pilgrimage,” he added. BJP hit back at Bhardwaj and asked Kejriwal to take disciplinary action for making personal comments against Gupta’s parents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya pilgrimage Arvind Kejriwal Ram temple Ayodhya Ram temple aap Delhi government BJP
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp