North MCD launches its third ‘Wall of Kindness’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with its ‘Wall of Kindness’ project, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday inaugurated the third wall in front of a cremation ground at Panchkuia Road. The wall has been decorated with portraits of spiritual thinkers such as Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Meera Bai, Savitri Bai Phule, Adi Shankaracharya and Swami Vivekananda.

The project was executed by Delhi Street Art Group. Also, a 3-D painting of an eagle having its wings made of plastic, has been made on a dhalao near the wall, to convey the effects of plastic on entire ecosystem. Commissioner of the North civic body Sanjay Goel said the Walls of Kindness have been developed on the principles of 3 R’s reduce, recycle and reuse.

“The idea is to decrease the number of discarded items reaching landfills and to promote source segregation. People can deposit their old items at the wall of kindness and the needy can take them free of cost,” he said. The first Wall of Kindness was inaugurated by the North MCD on January 26 this year at Pusa roundabout by renovating an old dhalao.

Since then, around 2,000 clothes have been received and distributed among the needy. The MCD has joined hands with two NGOs named Goonj and Chintan to provide clothes and other belongings to the needy. North MCD recently developed 25 Garbage Cafés in Karol Bagh zone area with an aim to promote source-segregation and reduce the amount of plastic reaching landfill sites.