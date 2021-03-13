Day after teachers’ strike, Delhi govt releases salary grant

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: A day after thousands of Delhi University (DU) teachers went on a total strike over non-payment of salaries to the staff of 12 fully funded colleges, the AAP government on Friday released the funds for these colleges. The teachers, however, said they were not sure that they would get salaries on time in future. “It is strange that whenever we stage protests, the government releases our grant.

Why do we have to fight every time to get our due salary?” said Sujit Kumar, associate professor at BR Ambedkar College. Last year too, the government conducted audits in the 12 colleges alleging mismanagement of funds. The government and the governing body nominated by it at that time claimed the colleges had money in bank accounts but they did not pay the staff.

However, the colleges and DU teachers said that as per guidelines, that money is for development of colleges and for students’ activities and cannot be used for paying salary. “The problem arises because the government, through the governing body of 12 colleges, wants to pass a resolution. The resolution would contradict the DU Executive Council resolution on use of students’ society fund,” said Kumar.

Acharya Narendra Dev- Aditi Mahavidyalay, Bhagini Nivedita, Bhaskaracharya College, Dr BR Ambedkar College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, IGIPE &SS, Kesav Majavdiyalaya, Maharishi Valmiki College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Shaheed Sukdev College of Business