Drizzle brings down mercury level in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light rains under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance brought the mercury down by a few notches in the national capital on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a “thunderstorm with hail” on the day.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 2.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am in the morning and a drizzle thereafter. Due to clouds, thunderstorms were also recorded at many places.

Janakpuri, Uttamnagar, Punjabi Bagh, Narayan, Dhaula Kuan, Mehrauli, Saket, AIIMS, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad also received rains. Dark clouds and gusty winds made the weather pleasant. The maximum temperature stood at 30.7 degrees Celsius. It was 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this year so far, the India Meteorological Department said.