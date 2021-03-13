Five per cent of parking space in Delhi to be reserved for electric vehicles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five per cent of parking space will be reserved for electric vehicles (EVs) in commercial establishments and institutions having parking capacity of 100 vehicles or more. The management of the complexes will also need to provide suitable EV chargers with a minimum output of 3.3 kilowatt so that people get adequate infrastructure to charge their vehicles, Delhi government has decided.

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of power minister Satyendar Jain on Friday, it was also decided that all new constructions will have 20 per cent of their parking capacity for charging infrastructure for EVs. The minister said that 500 charging points would be installed at 100 locations in the first phase. With this, the city can have more than 10,000 charging points for EVs by December, a government official said, adding that the buildings are expected to be given time till the year-end to incorporate these facilities.

The commercial and institutional buildings that will be covered by the order include malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants and hospitals. Under the Delhi government’s EV policy, a subsidy of up to Rs 6,000 per charging point can be availed by these buildings, the official said.

In February, the Delhi government had ordered all its departments, autonomous bodies and grantee institutions to replace their existing fleet of conventional vehicles with EVs. Following the decision, over 2,000 cars will be replaced in the next six months. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said it would go a long way in curbing pollution in the national capital. Under its EV policy, the government offers multiple financial and non-financial incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric cars.