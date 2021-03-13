Good food is good mood

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Pretty patterned tiles, quaint indoor-outdoor seating, and fun illustrations of the squirrel mascot running is what makes Fio Restaurants’ latest venture Fio Pop stand out amid a thread of restaurants at the all-new chic DLF Commons in DLF Avenue, Saket. “Our heart is in Europe, and we are inspired by the world,” is their tagline, that defines their whole menu.

Gunpowder Panko Sole Fish

We began our meal with Mushroom Puff Pillows from the Pop Plates section. The fluffy flour pillows filled with mildly spiced duxelles (finely chopped mixture of mushrooms sauteed in butter), and assorted mushrooms, dipped in smooth parmesan cream, felt like cheese burst in mouth. ‘Creaminess’ was a constant in all the dishes, both savoury and sweet.

So, if you happen to be cheese lover, this is the place to try them all. The Gunpowder Panko Sole Fish was accompanied by cream and tamarind based dips. Drizzled with gunpowder, the crispy and piquant fish fingers’ flavour was enhanced by mustard powder and fried curry leaves. From the salads, we chose the Burrata Bingo and Beets Salad. With rocket leaves as its base, the salad had semi-boiled chickpeas, roasted beetroot chunks, orange slices and quinoa, and burrata cheese placed on the top.

When poked with a fork, it flows out of the solid outer casting and again gives a velvety touch to the salad that is juicy and soft in equal amounts. A major highlights is their long thin crust pizzas, which can be easily made into half and half choosing different flavours.

In mains, they have burst and sizzling bowls that are hot and extremely hot, respectively. We went with the Potato Leeks and Mascarpone Tortellini Sizzling Bowl. It arrived in a square iron bowl placed in a wooden stand. The potato and cream filled tortellinis (ringshaped pasta) were searing in tomato-cream sauce with charred broccoli and caramelised onion.

Slathered with the sauce, the tortellinis tasted like heaven. Our gastronomical affair ended with the standard Sizzling Chocolate Cake served with ice-cream. The flourless cake is a boon for the gluten intolerant. You can choose accompaniments from a list of smoothies, shakes, cold-pressed juices, mocktails and teas to complete your meal.

Cost for Two:Rs 1,000 (excluding taxes); 12:00pm - 11:00pm

AT: Commons, DLF Avenue Mall, Saket