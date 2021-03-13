STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

India to review setbacks of Covishield vaccine

India, too, has decided to review the hospitalisations and deaths in people who took Covishield, this newspaper has learnt.

Published: 13th March 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With at least 10 countries suspending the use of the Covid-19 vaccine by Astra- Zeneca-Oxford University amid concerns that it may be potentially causing dangerous blood clots in some recipients, India, too, has decided to review the hospitalisations and deaths in people who took Covishield, this newspaper has learnt.

The vaccine is being manufactured and marketed by the Serum Institute of India. Countries like Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg have withdrawn the use of one batch of Astrazeneca vaccine, while others including Denmark have suspended the use of all its supply for two weeks, pending investigations. As per reports, at least 22 recipients of AstraZeneca had developed coagulation disorde r s and pulmona r y embolism in various European countries.

However, the World Health Organization on Friday said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Its vaccines advisory committee was looking at safety data and WHO stressed that no link had been established between the vaccine and clotting. Senior authorities in the Union health ministry and national committee on Adverse Event Following Immunisation said the development is assessed in India’s context.

ALSO READ: No reason to stop using AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, says WHO as countries suspend rollout

“We have not found any thing of concern with respect to administration of Covishield so far but we will look at all hospitalisations and deaths closely again in the light of the new information,” Narendra Arora, advisor to the AEFI committee, told this newspaper. Officials say the exercise, whose results will be shared in a day or two, will involve determining whether there has been any increase in blood clot formation in vaccinated people as compared to the population in the same age group.

“If that is the case, then there would be further investigations to assess whether the coagulations are a result of the vaccine,” another official said. Of nearly 2.63 crore vaccinations in India, over 90% of doses has comprised of Covishield. The Centre has insisted none of the deaths, reported in people who died within a few days of taking the shot, have been found to have a link with vaccine, but the national panel is yet to complete its assessment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Astra zeneca oxford vaccine Covishield COVID vaccine
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp