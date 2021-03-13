STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Panel to probe ‘irregularities’ in 12 colleges in Delhi

Issuing directions to the DHE, Sisodia said stringent action should be taken against the officials responsible.

Published: 13th March 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominees and the Governing Body (GB) members of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) college alleged mismanagement of funds, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) to set up an enquiry committee to look into the alleged financial irregularities in all 12 fully funded Delhi government colleges of Delhi University.

Issuing directions to the DHE, Sisodia said stringent action should be taken against the officials responsible. “It has been brought to my notice that several DU colleges funded by Delhi government have not disbursed salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff from the grant-in-aid released for the third quarter of 2020-21. I have also come to know that many of the colleges have not submitted the utilisation certificates of grant-in-aid given in the third quarter,” said Sisodia who also the education portfolio.

“If the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds with the colleges? What is the reason that utilisation certificates have not been submitted? The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability,” he said. However, Delhi University teachers said the deputy CM is trying to divert from the issue of non- release of salary grants.

“Sisodia is diverting from the issue of non-release of salary grants. Government agencies conduct audit of the grants every year. Recently the government had conducted special audits in six Delhi government colleges. We are not against any enquiry but the government must release salary grants regularly without any break,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, former Academic Council (AC) member and Convenor, INTEC.

Another former member of Executive Council (EC) member and teacher of Rajdhani College, partially funded by the Delhi government, said, “Do whatever enquiry you want to, but don’t stop salary of staff. Since 2016, pension, arrears and DA are pending and may staff have their medical bills and other things still pending.”

SURPLUS FUND
The enquiry committee will probe if the third quarter grants and surplus funds have been spent with transparency. Delhi University teachers, however, said the deputy CM is trying to divert from the issue of
non-release of salary grants

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Manish sisodia
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp