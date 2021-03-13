Panel to probe ‘irregularities’ in 12 colleges in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominees and the Governing Body (GB) members of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) college alleged mismanagement of funds, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) to set up an enquiry committee to look into the alleged financial irregularities in all 12 fully funded Delhi government colleges of Delhi University.

Issuing directions to the DHE, Sisodia said stringent action should be taken against the officials responsible. “It has been brought to my notice that several DU colleges funded by Delhi government have not disbursed salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff from the grant-in-aid released for the third quarter of 2020-21. I have also come to know that many of the colleges have not submitted the utilisation certificates of grant-in-aid given in the third quarter,” said Sisodia who also the education portfolio.

“If the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds with the colleges? What is the reason that utilisation certificates have not been submitted? The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability,” he said. However, Delhi University teachers said the deputy CM is trying to divert from the issue of non- release of salary grants.

“Sisodia is diverting from the issue of non-release of salary grants. Government agencies conduct audit of the grants every year. Recently the government had conducted special audits in six Delhi government colleges. We are not against any enquiry but the government must release salary grants regularly without any break,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, former Academic Council (AC) member and Convenor, INTEC.

Another former member of Executive Council (EC) member and teacher of Rajdhani College, partially funded by the Delhi government, said, “Do whatever enquiry you want to, but don’t stop salary of staff. Since 2016, pension, arrears and DA are pending and may staff have their medical bills and other things still pending.”

