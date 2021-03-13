STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Play, party with your four-legged friends at Delhi’s first pet park

Dog lovers in south Delhi may soon have an exclusive park where their pets will be able to play and exercise in a friendly and safe environment.

Puppers playing with a ball.

NEW DELHI:  Dog lovers in south Delhi may soon have an exclusive park where their pets will be able to play and exercise in a friendly and safe environment. Besides the off-leash area meant for physical activities, they will get a chance to ‘socialise with other canines’. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has proposed a first of its kind ‘Pet Park’ for dogs and other animals in the Defence Colony area.

The fenced green facility will have a play area, day shelter, and a dedicated space for defecating. It will also include a cafeteria with a party area, a veterinary clinic with a provision for conducting surgeries, and a food and accessories shop. The park will have multiple entry and exit points which will be designed keeping in mind the need of wheelchair-bound or differently-abled visitors.

The concept plan prepared by the horticulture department of the civic body is ready and has been uploaded on its websites for suggestions and comments. The project is at preliminary stage and the Corporation will soon decide whether the facility will have ticketed entry or free service for the users. The concerned officials of the horticulture and veterinary departments will meet on Monday to explore a course of action, said an official of SDMC.   

“After the comments and suggestions from the stakeholders and pet owners, the final plan will be prepared. The proposed pet park will be a win-win situation for the animals and owners. The dedicated park will also help to reduce pressure on regular parks and gardens where some people object to the presence of animals,” said Alok Singh, director of the horticulture department.

The officials said that trees in the park will provide ample shade and keep the park cool even in summertime. The agency has also proposed ‘gazebos’ for both pets and the owners. An adequate and proper number of seats and tables - tree stumps, boulders, plastic benches, wooden benches, and moveable plastic chairs will be provided. As per the concept plan, benches surrounding trees help to protect them from root compaction, lawnmowers and dog urine.

“Access paths, paving and trails will be looped through sunny and shady areas to cater for seasonal variations. There will be a path along the fence-line and paths will be a minimum of four feet wide-- to permit people to walk side by side. The walkway benefits everyone by providing an accessible area that will be easy to walk on without stepping in faeces,” says the plan.

Proposed amenities at the facility
 Parking space  Dog trail  Play area  Vet clinic with surgery facilities  Pet shop for food and accessories  Day shelter  Cafe with party area  Grooming and exercise facilities for running, swimming, digging, trailing & tricks

