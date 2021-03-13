STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 264 crore spent on installing 1.32 lakh CCTVs in Delhi

The Delhi government, in its economic survey, mentioned that the Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the target of installing 1.32 lakh CCTV cameras in common public places.

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has so far spent Rs 264 crore on installing the 1.32 lakh CCTV cameras across the national capital in a span of five years. According to an RTI filed by activist Vivek Pandey, the AAP-led government has so far allotted Rs 1,184.73 crore for the installation work of CCTVs, electricity consumption charges and others.

The RTI has sought details of fund given by the Delhi government for the installation of CCTV cameras across the nationa capital between 2015 to 2020. The reply said that “an administrative approval and expenditure sanction amounting to Rs 571.40 crore has been received from the competent authority for the phase-I CCTV work compromising of installation of CCTV cameras, electricity consumption charges and CAMC for five years and an administrative approval and expenditure sanction amounting to Rs 613.53 crore has been received from the competent authority for the phase-II CCTV work.”

The Delhi government, in its economic survey, mentioned that the Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the target of installing 1.32 lakh CCTV cameras in common public places. “The work of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras (4,000 in each assembly area) is in progress.

In phase-I, nearly 1.31 cameras at desired locations in Delhi have been installed till December 2020,” said the survey. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, during the budget presentation, had announced an outlay of Rs 200 crore for installation of CCTV cameras in 2021-22.

In addition to the sprucing up road infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi government said that it has been taking various initiatives such as installation of CCTV and awareness campaigns to make city roads safer. According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2020-21, for safety and surveillance, installation of CCTV cameras in each assembly was increased to 4,000 from 2,000.

Rs 1184.73 cr alloted for CCTV network

