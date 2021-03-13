Why oppose setting up of national flags? Kejriwal slams Opposition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there should not be any politics over patriotism. “I fail to understand why the BJP and Congress are opposing the setting up of national flags across Delhi. What makes them oppose this? This is a remarkable move they should support it and appreciate it. There should be no politics on patriotism. India is everyone’s nation,” said the chief minister.

Addressing MLAs on the last day of the budget session, Kejriwal slammed the opposition saying that they might be laughing now, but his government will achieve the promises made in the ‘Deshbhakti budget’ about taking the per capita income of Delhi at par with Singapore by 2047 and holding the Olympic Games by the year 2048 in the national capital.

Delhi government has set aside special budgetary allocation for hoisting 500 large sixed national flags across the city. In the budget, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia has promised that government will boost the sports infrastructure in Delhi so that the prestigious games are held in India’s national capital. The budget also talked about taking steps like providing free services to people which will help them in saving more and raising their income.

“The opposition parties should have faith in the people of Delhi as well as the Delhi government, as it has fulfilled all the promises made in the previous terms despite continuous mocking and backlash from several political opponents,” added Kejriwal.

Comparing it with Central budget and other states, the chief minister also said that of the last one and a half month of the budgets presented, Delhi’s was the only one which presented a surplus budget. This year Delhi government presented Rs 69,000 crore for 2021-22, which is 6.15 per cent higher than the Business Estimate of Rs 65,000 crore budget presented in 2020-21.

The chief minister further said that many people were wondering that because of the huge financial impact of Covid-19 on government’s revenue, the free schemes would be stopped but his government did not stop any of those and continued providing them and will do so in the next financial year as well.

Senior citizens above 75 felicitated

CM Arvind Kejriwal felicitated senior citizens above the age of 75, including award-winning photographer Raghu Rai and activist Kamla Bhasin, on Friday during an event