Women now have no fear of stepping out at night: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said girls and women now have no fear in stepping out at night in the city as government has installed over three lakh streetlights and two lakhs CCTV cameras to create an environment of safety and security.

“In Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi, women have no fear of moving out of their houses at night. More than three lakhs street lights & two lakhs CCTV cameras have been installed in the city. Safety and security of everyone is Delhi government’s priority,” said Jain in a tweet.

The PWD minister also raised these points in the Assembly, “A budget of Rs 200 crores has been allocated for the installation of CCTV cameras across national capital. The safety of Delhiites, especially women, is of utmost importance for us and we will ensure that no one has the feeling of being ‘unsafe’ in the capital.”

Jain also said that the work on erecting high mast street poles in 500 locations is under process and these lights which be decorated with tri-colour lights will be completed and inaugurated by August 15.