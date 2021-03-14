STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Fire service planning to train hospital personnel

In January, a minor fire broke out in a room used by the nursing staff in the OPD block situated on the fourth floor of the Safdarjung hospital. No one was, however, injured in the incident.

Image of a fire extinguisher used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Service is planning to conduct a basic firefighting course for the staff of nursing homes and hospitals to better equip themselves in case of any emergency, officials said. Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service, said the department has proposed to conduct a half-day basic firefighting training programme at Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini in batches.

“Each batch would have 40 participants maximum and this basic safety training is essential for the employees of nursing homes and hospitals to keep themselves acquainted with evacuation and firefighting procedures. This will help them in dealing with any fire-related emergency,” he said.

The Fire Department said depending on the number of nominations received from different organizations, staffers will be given training on a first come first serve basis, against the prescribed fee of Rs 1,000 per candidate.

To prepare themselves in dealing with any such incident in the near future, the Delhi Fire Service has advised the owners of nursing homes and hospitals to nominate their staff either directly or through their respective associations for their basic firefighting training.

