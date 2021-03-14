STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC quashes FIR against 21-year-old, directs accused to do community service at gurdwara

While imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the court said the man must learn to control his anger and not take law in his hands.

Published: 14th March 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old man to do community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara here for a month while quashing a criminal case against him.

While imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the court said the man must learn to control his anger and not take law in his hands. Justice Subramonium Prasad quashed the FIR lodged against the man for the offence of attempt to murder, noting that he was a 21-year-old youth with his entire life ahead of him and the fact that the parties have entered into a settlement.

The court directed him to do one month community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara from March 16 to April 16 and added that after completion of one month, he should submit a certificate to show compliance.

The court said a perusal of the charge sheet would show that during probe the accused has stated that when he was arguing with his mother, the complainant slapped him, he felt insulted and therefore, in anger, he took a knife from a vegetable vendor and stabbed the complainant.

The incident had taken place in March 2020 and an FIR was lodged against the man. The court noted that the man has already spent about a month in custody and he has expressed regret in the court. Also, the complainant who was present in the court stated that the life of the youngster would get spoiled if proceedings continue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court gurudwara community service delhi crime
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp