Opposition corners AAP government over affected water supply in Delhi

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said the Delhi Jal Board was responsible for the 48-hour water crisis in east Delhi.

Published: 14th March 2021 09:59 PM

Delhi Jal Board

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said adequate number of tankers were deployed in the affected areas. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As large parts of trans Yamuna area here faced water crisis, the BJP and Congress on Sunday attacked the Delhi government, accusing it of not making adequate arrangements to deal with the problem.

The government, in a statement, said water supply in east and north east Delhi was restored by Sunday evening.

The water supply was affected due to repair work.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, however, alleged that the "lie" of the Kejriwal government was exposed by the water crisis in the city.

"People are forced to buy bottles of water at high rates. There were huge lines even in Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Patparganj constituency to buy water," he claimed.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was responsible for the 48-hour water crisis in east Delhi.

"The Jal Board chose the repair work on Saturday and Sunday, even though there is need of more water by the households in the weekends. Most people were also unaware of the affected water supply as information about the same did not reach them in time," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said adequate number of tankers were deployed in the affected areas.

Direct tapping supply was restored by Sunday evening, while supply from reservoirs was expected to resume late Sunday night or early Monday morning, a senior DJB officer said.

